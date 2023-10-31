Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – Lionel Messi has been gifted with eight golden rings to represent each of his Ballon d’Or crowns.

The Argentinian superstar, 36, won the award for a record-breaking eighth time during a star-studded ceremony in Paris on Monday night, October 30.

The Inter Miami forward was given the 14-carat gold rings by sportswear giant Adidas. Each ring signifies one of Messi’s Ballon d’Or victories, and they are all expected to be auctioned off.

One of the photos released by Adidas depicts Messi paying tribute to NBA legend Bill Russell.

In the image, Messi is pictured with his hands between his face, wearing the eight rings, to replicate a similar pose by 11-time NBA championship winner Russell from an iconic photoshoot in 1996.

The Argentinian, considered among the greatest players of all time, pipped Man City star Erling Haaland to this year’s Ballon d’Or award.