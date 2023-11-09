Thursday, November 9, 2023 – Azimio leader Raila Odinga might be forced to go back to the streets as early as tomorrow to demonstrate against President William Ruto’s government for failure to reduce the cost of living.

This is after a group of student leaders unanimously announced plans to hold nationwide demonstrations in all universities against the high cost of living and asked Baba to help them.

In a meeting with Azimio leaders, the student leaders stated that they would proceed with the protests on Friday as planned.

They also noted that the opposition had taken a step back in leading the demonstrations and thus urged the politicians to join them.

‘‘We are inviting you to come and demonstrate with us on Friday,’’ a student leader representative requested at the round table held in Nairobi.

The student leaders also disclosed their intention to stage protests against the existing university funding model, which they openly criticised.

In the model announced by Ruto in May 2023 and launched by Education CS Ezekiel Machogu two months later, the government unveiled the Higher Education Financing (HEF) Portal, which will provide funds directly to students.

University students demanded a review of the model and insisted on the government retaining the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

Other issues raised were delayed capitation, and insecurity in schools.

Among the opposition leaders who supported the plans to hold demonstrations on Friday was Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino.

According to Babu Owino, a significant number of students were yet to join the universities, owing to challenges faced by the new funding model, which he termed as unfavourable and discriminatory.

On his part, Raila accused the government of failing to heed his advice to lower the cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST