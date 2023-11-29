Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has congratulated the High Court for for annulling the Housing Levy, terming it unconstitutional.

On Tuesday, a three-judge bench led by Justices, David Majanja, Christine Meoli, and Lawrence Mugambi, declared the levy deduction from Kenyans unconstitutional, reiterating that the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) had no mandate to collect the money.

Speaking at the Milimani Law Courts premises shortly after the landmark ruling that threw President William Ruto’s administration back to the drawing board, Babu said the government was obliged to refund the illegally deducted monies.

“The courts have agreed that the Housing Levy was forced on Kenyans, which is unconstitutional. I want to thank the judiciary on this one.

“I want to say that the government was stealing hard-earned money from Kenyans. This is theft by pen,” the MP said.

Babu called upon all Kenyans subjected to the deduction courtesy of the Finance Act 2023 that introduced the levy to demand a refund from the government when the court decision was still fresh.

