Friday, November 10, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has urged President William Ruto to sell the whole country instead of overtaxing Kenyans and making their lives difficult.

Babu, who was elected on the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) ticket, made the comments after Kenya Kwanza Alliance MPs who had gathered at the state house complained to the President over the high cost of living.

The president, like a dictator, said there is nothing he can do to tame the high cost of living.

Reacting to this, Babu Owino urged Ruto to sell the whole country and get the money he wanted instead of subjecting Kenyans to heavy taxation.

“Hii Gari ya UDA imekata breaks.Kenyans can’t tighten their belt anymore coz seat belt imekatika.

“Why can’t Ruto just sell Kenya apate hizi pesa ananyanyasia Wananchi.

“You prayed so hard to be the President and now you are working so hard to oppress the same people you vowed to help.

“If you are walking and you don’t meet the devil know that you are going in the same direction,” Babu Owino wrote on his X platform

