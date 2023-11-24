Friday, November 24, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has blasted Lands Cabinet Secretary, Alice Wahome, for trying to interfere with the Kirima Land case.

On Tuesday, Wahome told squatters occupying Kirima land in Embakasi East that they are on their own since the land belongs to the Kirima family.

The CS said records available with the ministry show that the parcel of land measuring over 1,000 acres belongs to the Kirima family.

“Our records are fairly historical and lengthy, showing those entries. The records indicate clearly that the land belongs to the Kirima family through Gerishon Kirima,” she said.

However, in reaction, Babu Owino told Wahome to keep off from the Kirima Land case and asked why President William Ruto appointed such an academic riffraff like Wahome to head such a docket.

“Ruto made a voluntary mistake by appointing an academic riffraff as a cabinet secretary. Usilete ujinga Embakasi na Kasarani.” Babu wrote on his Twitter page.

Babu also stated that he would move the case to the Supreme Court since the squatters at Kirima land are the rightful owners of the said land by virtue of occupying the land for more than 10 years

