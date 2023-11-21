Tuesday, November 11, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance Member of Parliament has blasted former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka after he hosted former President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kitui County on Sunday.

Kalonzo invited the retired president to a fundraiser at Mwingi Full Gospel Church in Kitui county

Speaking on Monday, Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi said Uhuru contributed massively to Raila Odinga’s loss of the presidency in the 2022 polls.

Unleashing his anger, the legislator informed Kalonzo that his action may drive him to withdraw his support for the Wiper chief.

“Dear my good friend Kalonzo, parading again, a person who could not deliver the presidency is the straw that will break the camel’s back on my support for you.

“Uhuru could not deliver a mere Kiambaa constituency; he left his DP to run away with his entire deep state system to the detriment of Raila,” said the furious MP.

The outspoken lawmaker advised Kalonzo to stay away from the retired president until he got to the state house, telling him Uhuru could not perform miracles.

“And you still believe he holds some miracles. Bwana wacheni hii ufala. The most the man can give you is resources, and close him up until you are safely at the state house.

“You bring Uhuru to the campaign trail; you are resurrecting UDA propaganda machinery that had been swallowed by citizens’ fury,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST