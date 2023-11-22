Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – Newlife Church and Prayer Centre lead pastor, Ezekiel Odero, has warned Kenyan men against marrying women who oversleep.

In a video captured during a service in his church, the preacher claimed that a good wife should be the first one to rise in the morning and attend to the needs of her husband and children.

He said that a man who finds his wife still in bed when he wakes up has made a poor choice of a partner.

The man of God based his argument on the Bible.

A woman who sleeps even after her husband has woken up is not a good woman because a man shouldn’t wake up before his wife. This is because the woman is supposed to be the light of the family.

She should be the first one to wake up and prepare kids for school, do house chores, and even prepare breakfast for her husband. But if you wake up before your wife and she still sleeps, I am sorry for you…

The Bible says a wise woman wakes up early in the morning and she is a precious stone to her husband… That is not a wife,” pastor Odero said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST