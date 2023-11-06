Monday, November 6, 2023 – An actor and stunts man known for his work in Black Panther and The Avengers has died in a car crash that also killed three of his children, including a newborn daughter.

Taraja Ramsess, 41, was driving a car full of his children when he crashed into a broken-down tractor-trailer on a highway exit in DeKalb County, Georgia, on Halloween night, October 31, 2023.

His family members have now confirmed that Taraja’s 13-year-old daughter Sundari, 10-year-old son Kisasi, and eight-week-old daughter Fugibo have all died since the crash.

Taraja and his daughters died in the crash on Tuesday night while son Kisasi was rushed to hospital.

His grandmother confirmed the 10-year-old died of his injuries four days later.

Taraja’s three-year-old daughter Shazia survived and is in the hospital recovering from minor injuries.

Another 15-year-old girl who was in the car was barely hurt.

Police confirmed that Taraja was behind the wheel when the car slammed into the trailer, but the cause of the crash remains unclear.

Taraja earned stuntman roles in Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

Also among his 78 listed credits on IMDb were dozens of art department roles in films like The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Fast & Furious 7.

“All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was,” His mother, Akili wrote in a heartwrenching post announcing his death.

“He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all.

“He loved his martial arts, motorcycles, and all things related to filmmaking.

“He had a very droll yet wicket sense of humor & could be as cornball corny as can be.”

Akili said all of her son’s best qualities would be seen in Sundari, who was called Sunny by her family.

She shared pictures of Taraja smiling proudly with his children by his side and wrote: “Oh God! I can’t believe they’re gone.”

Award winning Filmmaker, Ava DuVernay also dedicated a post to the talented stuntman who she described as “regal.”

“He walked like a king. And to me, always acted like one,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Taraja was the first to say yes. Yes, I’ll do my real job and then jump into this wild scene playing a tough guy with a gun for you.

“From there – everyone else said yes too. He was that kind of person.

“Bless his soul. Bless his memory. Bless his loved ones and the many comrades he leaves here as he journeys on.”