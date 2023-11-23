Thursday, November 23, 2023 – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli is one lucky man after lying to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for years and dumping him like garbage for President William Ruto.

This is after Ruto appointed him yet to another lucrative government job.

Ruto, through a special gazette notice dated November 22, 2023, constituted the Social Health Board as mandated through the Social Health Insurance Act and Atwoli was among the pioneer members of the inaugural board.

According to the Gazette Notice, the board will be chaired by Timothy Olweny.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (1) (a) of the Social Health Insurance Act, I, William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces appointed Timothy Olweny to be the Chairperson of the Social Health Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 22nd November, 2023,’ the notice read in part.

Other members of the board appointed by the President through Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha include Zakayo Kariuki and Kacinta Kathamu Mutegi.

All members were also appointed for a term of three years.

This is the third high-profile role that COTU boss Francis Atwoli has been handed by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

On May 2023, Labour CS Florence Bore appointed Francis Atwoli as a member of the National Labour Board.

The unionist is also serving on the National Labour Board for a three-year term.

Additionally, in June 2023, Ruto appointed Atwoli to a team of 7 tasked with picking the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The team went on to recommend Rensom Mulele Ingonga as DPP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST