Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Controversial singer and businesswoman, Esther Akoth alias Akothee, has expressed relief after miscarrying Omosh’s child.

Akothee expressed relief the pregnancy did not come to term, given the circumstances of their subsequent breakup just two months after their wedding.

The singer tragically lost her unborn child due to a miscarriage in December 2022.

Speaking on Tiktok live, Akothee said, “I am now happy that I miscarried. Who would I be right now if I got that baby? At 40 chasing men everywhere.

“But God has reasons and decided I miscarry. It would be another case, how would I have erased that man from my skin? Sometimes women are not real to ourselves; how do we just get pregnant for men in a short while?”.

She stated that she was planning to adopt a baby when she met Omosh and when they fell in love, she decided to get pregnant for him.

“Anyway, when he came into my life, I was ready for the baby. That is why, even when we met in Europe, I was there to adopt a child since I had the money.

“So when he came into my life, I was so ready to have a baby,” she added.

Akothee ended her relationship with Dennis Schweizer alias Omosh in June, two months after their lavish wedding.

