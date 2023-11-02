Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – American R&B singer, Ashanti surprised her man Nelly with a lavish gift at his Halloween party ahead of his 49th birthday.

The recently reunited couple celebrated his upcoming birthday with a costumed party on October 31, just two days before he’s set to turn 49.

At the event, Ashanti surprised her beau with his childhood dream car, a vintage blue convertible ’64 Chevrolet Impala , as close friends and family praised the gesture.

Upon spotting the new ride, Nelly shared a kiss with his woman, before hopping in the car while his hit song “Ride Wit Me” played in the background. The track refers to his love of ’64 Imapalas.’