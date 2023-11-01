Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Bernard Kitur is the new talk of the town after he disclosed that 81 of his constituents will travel to Dubai this week after getting their work visas.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Kitur, who is a first-term MP, said he travelled to Dubai to find opportunities for his constituents and he has managed to get 81 positions for drivers, plumbers, and construction managers.

The MP also noted that the 81 men and women will be paid a minimum monthly salary of Sh 100,000.

“I am moving 81+ young people to Dubai this coming week to work there…attached are just samples of the few visas being churned out.

The salary is KSh 100,000 plus. They did not pay a dime for this…this is just the beginning. I want to move 1000+ young people by the end of next year and more than 5000 in my five-year tenure,” Kitur posted on his Facebook page.

This is a big win for the MP since many lawmakers elected in last year’s election are only looting Constituency Development Fund(CDF) money and building mansions without caring about the plight of their constituents.

Among the most useless MPs is Kericho Women Representative, Linet Chepkorir alias Toto, who has done nothing but fatten herself since she was elected into office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST