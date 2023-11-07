Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – Joseph Baena knows how much of a doppelganger of his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, that he is, after uploading a series of new photos showing off his bodybuilding progress.

The 26-year-old real estate agent struck several poses made famous by the Terminator star, 76, when he was at the height of his career in the ’70s and ’80s.

“Competing with myself to be better everyday! 😤,” Baena captioned the shirtless

“It’s not a trip to Austria without visiting the @arnoldschwarzeneggermuseum right?” he captioned the post last week.

Just days ago before flaunting his very toned upper body, the fitness model revealed he visited his dad’s museum in Graz, Austria.

Schwarzenegger secretly became a father to Joseph after having an affair with the family’s housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

The seven-time Mr. Olympia winner was married to Maria Shriver at the time, and welcomed his son with Mildred just five days after Shriver gave birth to the couple’s youngest son, Christopher.