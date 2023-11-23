Thursday, November 23, 2023 – Kenyans are anxious about the content of the final bipartisan talks report after the National Dialogue Committee announced that it will hand over the reports to President William Ruto and ODM Leader Raila Odinga this Saturday.

The committee said they are finalizing the details of the report which is likely to be done by Friday so that it can be handed over to the president and the Opposition leader by Saturday.

“We are on the tail end. We are working on the nitty-gritty of what will constitute the report. We do hope we shall be here together with our technical team up to Saturday.

“We can announce to the country that we shall have the report adopted and released to the country on Saturday,” the National Dialogue Committee Co-Chair Kimani Ichung’wah said.

The committee on Wednesday met Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u during which they discussed key issues on economic reforms that had stalled the talks.

Reports already suggest that the proposal to stop the taxation measures captured in the Finance Act has been abandoned for now.

“We are working very seriously. The Issues are heavy and because they are heavy, they can look heavy on our faces. We are doing everything we can to deliver,” National Dialogue Committee Co-Chair Kalonzo Musyoka said.

The National Dialogue Committee was formed to address concerns raised by Raila Odinga, among them the high cost of living.

The government led by President Ruto also presented its issues on the table for discussion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST