Thursday, November 23, 2023 – All Public Servants will have to go back to class for a mandatory refresher course which will be fully funded by taxpayers to align themselves with President William Ruto’s Bottom-up development blueprint.

This was announced by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria who is on a mission to help Ruto fulfill his campaign pledges.

In a statement, CS Kuria revealed that his Ministry is looking to partner with the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Kenya School of Government (KSG) to roll out programs that will ensure that public servants are well-equipped to help the government deliver on its objectives including; Vision 2030, Medium Term Plans and Strategic Government Communication.

“This evening, I held a meeting with the Public Service Commission (PSC) led by the Chairman Amb. Anthony Muchiri and CEO Dr. Simon Rotich to explore areas of collaboration and partnership with the aim of aligning the public service to the national objectives,” CS Kuria said in a statement.

“We agreed to establish a partnership between Kenya School of Government and the Public Service Commission where all public servants will undertake refresher courses to align them to the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda,” the statement further read.

Besides the fresh training, the parties also agreed to broaden the scope of the National Internship Programme, incorporating the private sector to scale up the annual intake of trainees to three times the existing figure of 8,000.

The government officials further agreed to establish a new joint programme overseen by PSC and the National Youth Service (NYS) where interns recruited by PSC will be absorbed by NYS.

Besides this, the Cabinet Secretary also agreed to fast-track the Human Resource Bill, currently before

