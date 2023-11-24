Friday, November 24, 2023 – A rogue motorist who was driving a Toyota Noah has been exposed on social media after he fuelled and sped off without paying.

He went to a petrol station along Waiyaki Way at 5 AM, where he fuelled fuel worth Ksh 7,000 and sped off.

In the CCTV footage, a petrol station attendant is seen trying to run after the motorist.

However, his efforts did not yield fruits.

He helplessly watched as the motorist sped off before joining the highway, leaving him high and dry.

Cases of motorists fuelling and speeding off are common these days.

Watch the footage.

