Sunday, November 26, 2023 – A Kenyan lady took to her X account and claimed that a man had taken advantage of her.

She alleged that the man, who is a social media influencer, had sex with her without her consent.

She was reportedly heavily drunk when they had sex.

“I’m just now realizing that I was indeed violated last night. r*pe sounds too strong but I definitely was not in a position to consent. The thing is, I’m so surprised that it happened to me. Me??!! Who has given multiple talks on the importance of full and enthusiastic consent,” she tweeted.

The man she was trying to accuse of rape and damage his reputation responded with evidence showing that she had consent when they had sex.

He even posted screenshots of messages of them planning for the sex date.

“What happened in between – we got home from a cocktail date and went to bed, we made out and I asked her if we could have sex, she said yes but she was on her last day of her period and she still had a tampon on and a pad.

“She then proceeded to the bathroom to remove the two and came back into the room naked.

“Asked me if I had protection and I said yes. What happened happened and she said it’s okay to bite her neck and after a few mins she said ‘I want backshots’ and so that happened too, cuddled and we slept,’’ he tweeted.

X-users have called out the lady for cooking lies to damage the reputation of the man she was falsely accusing of rape.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.