Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – A dreaded undercover cop who profiles notorious criminals on social media has paraded faces of female robbers involved in criminal activities in Dandora.

The suspected female robbers are reportedly dating notorious thugs, whom they help in carrying out armed robberies.

One of the suspects by the name Alice Akinyi is a student at Starlight Academy in Dandora and she is barely 18 years old.

“These ladies are unstoppable and they won’t hesitate to rob the public because they know that their boyfriends are ruthless and feared by area residents,’’ the dreaded cop who is tasked with hunting down hardcore criminals in Nairobi’s Eastlands area said.

Below are photos of the suspected female robbers.

