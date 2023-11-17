Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Amber Rose has shared how heartbreaking her split from Wiz Khalifa was.

The model and entrepreneur talked about the rapper, sho she shares a son with, on a recent episode of No Jumper.

She recalled, “With Wiz, I cried for three years straight [after the break-up]. That was the love of my life.

“But yeah, I cried for, I used to just sit in the shower and be like, f*ck.”

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose got married in July 2013 after two years of dating. However, after being married for just over a year, Rose filed for divorce in September 2015, citing irreconcilable differences.

Despite that, the former couple who share joint custody of their 10-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, were still able to maintain a great co-parenting relationship.

Speaking more on that, Rose went on to say, “We’re literally best friends. He just had a Halloween party. I was over there with my other son Slash and Bash, and even Slash not being his baby, he picks them up, he plays with them. We’re just a family, and that’s just how we look at it. So, once you just make it about the kids and not who he’s f*ckinh or who she’s f*cking or what they’re doing, life is easy. I think it was hard. I think it’s only hard when you still have feelings. Once you let the feelings go and you understand that you have to make it about the child or you’re just going to argue all day about dumb sh*t, that’s irrelevant. It is going to be terrible for the kid. So yeah, you just suck it up.”

During her interview, Amber Rose says she and Wiz are on the same page when it comes to how they feel about one another.

She said, “Wiz feels the same way. We’ve had this conversation. He’s said it in interviews and stuff like that. We were each other’s soulmates, and I think that’s why we’re able to still be close and co-parent, and be realistic about where we are.”

Wiz is currently in a relationship with Aimee Aguilar. Earlier this year, the two came together with Amber Rose to celebrate her second child, Slash, whom she shares with Def Jam executive and ex-boyfriend Alexander A.E. Edwards.