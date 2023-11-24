Friday, November 24, 2023 – Raymond Omosa alias Kenyan Prince has set tongues wagging after flaunting Ksh 6 million in cash, which he claims to have earned from his forex trade engagements.

Omosa took to social media and posted the wads of cash to silence his critics, days after he was exposed for allegedly conning gullible Kenyans.

Popular Youtuber, Truthwatchdog, posted evidence recently on his YouTube channel to prove that Kenyan Prince is a scammer.

He fakes a lavish lifestyle on social media by hiring high-end cars and posh houses and sells fake bots to gullible Kenyans, mainly the youth.

Watch video of him flaunting Ksh 6 million in cash.

