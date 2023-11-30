Thursday, November 30, 2023 – A TikToker has shared a video of an alcoholic Kikuyu man gulping a bottle of hard liquor within seconds.

In the video, the man, who seems to be living from hand to mouth, is seen opening a bottle of Kenya Cane.

It took him less than 20 seconds to finish the drink.

“Maini itaenda bana. Siii hii kitu itakuua,” a concerned man who was recording him was heard asking him.

“Nakula( I eat),” he said.

“ Unakula nini,” the man further questioned.

“Nakula samaki, omena…..” he said as he walked away.

The video comes at a time when alcoholism is a major problem in the country.

The Government has been cracking down on counterfeit alcoholic drinks sold cheaply in the market by unscrupulous businessmen.

Watch the video.

