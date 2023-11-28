Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – Actor Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah has said that she doesn’t have any plans of getting married to him.

The legendary actor’s girlfriend who revealed this when TMZ asked how things are going with Al, added that she’s not big on the institution of marriage.

Noor stated that she loves him, but they’re not discussing holy matrimony on the heels of having a baby boy together. She explained that it’s not a hot topic as she’s not “the marrying type.”

Al and Noor are still together after hammering out a child support and child custody agreement for their baby boy, Roman, which calls for Al to fork over $30k per month.