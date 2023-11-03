Friday, November 3, 2023 – Al Pacino has agreed to pay $30,000 per month in child support payments to his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, after signing a custody agreement to care for their five-month-old child.

The 83-year-old actor welcomed a child with Alfallah, who is 54 years his junior, in the middle of this year and shortly after, they began to hash out custody agreement.

In addition to the over $30,000 a month in child support , a Los Angeles judge further ordered the “Scarface” star to pay Alfallah $110,000 upfront before continuing with the monthly payments, He is also to pay $13,000 for a night nurse and cover any medical bills outside of health insurance coverage.

Not only that, but Pacino has been ordered to make a yearly $15,000 deposit into an education fund for his youngest son.

The judge also ruled that Alfallah, 29, and Pacino, 83, will have joint legal custody, while the Sony producer will have primary physical custody.

That’s reportedly only the minimum on payments for the Oscar winner, as his monthly obligation could increase over time in accordance with his income.

The couple was first romantically linked to Alfallah in April 2022, but it was later revealed that they had been dating since the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source at the time said, “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen.”

The source added, “She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.

“She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”

Noor and Al welcomed their first son, Roman in June 2023. And despite still being a couple, Alfallah filed for custody of their son in September. However, the reason is unknown.