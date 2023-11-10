Friday, November 10, 2023 – Saudi club, Al-Hilal are reportedly preparing to de-register Neymar from their squad for the rest of the season.

The Brazil star completed a £78m move to the Saudi side in August from PSG, signing a two-year deal worth £130m-per-season.

However, last month he suffered a serious knee injury while playing for Brazil in their 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in World Cup qualifying.

Tests revealed Neymar had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee, with the Brazilian set to miss the rest of the campaign and facing a race against time to recover ahead of the Copa America in the United States next summer.

According to Saudi Arabian outlet Arriyadiyah, Al-Hilal are planning to temporarily suspend his registration due to the injury.

Saudi Pro League (SPL) rules state each team can only register eight non-Saudi players in their squad.

The report claims Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus is keen to reinforce his team in January, with the Portuguese coach wanting to sign a foreign left-back.

And, following discussions between him and the club’s hierarchy, Neymar will now not be part of the squad until he recovers from injury, with Al-Hilal already having eight foreign stars.

The players currently registered are Moroccan keeper Yassine Bounou, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Brazilian pair Malcolm and Michael, along with Neymar.