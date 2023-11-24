Friday, November 24, 2023 – A heavily intoxicated high school girl was involved in a public drama with her father in a busy shopping centre.

The father had gone to pick her up after she finished her KCSE exams, only to find her drunk like a skunk.

In the video, the girl is seen staggering as her father tries to calm her down.

“Mwanangu unakata nikufe ndio ufurahie. Ata inaonekana vidonda zimeanza kutoka kwa mdomo,” the distressed father is heard asking his daughter.

“Twende wewe. Nimepass mtihani na ninaenda Rongo University,” she tells her father as she continues staggering.

Members of the public watched in shock as the drama ensued.

The video has since gone viral and sparked a lot of reactions among social media users.

Watch it below.

