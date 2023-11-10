Friday, November 10, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullah, has defended President William Ruto after he was attacked by South African opposition leader, Julius Malema.

Malema, who is in the country for the launch of Pan African Institute, attacked Ruto for failing to deliver on the promises he made to Kenyans during the campign.

The fiery politician said the Kenyan president was no longer the same person who campaigned and urged Kenyans to trust him with their votes.

“I don’t know if President William Ruto means it because he said so many things and I cannot locate him these days because the things he said during elections and the things he is doing now are two different things,” said Malema.

Reacting to Malema’s statement, Ahmednasir urged him to give Ruto more time since he has another four years to implement his manifesto.

“Hon @Julius_S_Malema president @WilliamsRutohasn’t changed because he won the Presidential election in 2023. President Ruto was checkmated by the reality of governing. True, he hasn’t implemented some of his promises but he has 4 more years to do so before the voters examine him again in August 2027,” Ahmednasir wrote on his X platform.

