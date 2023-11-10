Friday, November 10, 2023 – President William Ruto has blamed his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, for the current economic crisis affecting the country.
Speaking on Thursday during the State of the Nation address, Ruto accused Uhuru of overborrowing loans, noting that the country lived beyond its means in the last decade.
The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leader argued that his government had to take necessary and effective sustainable solutions, including subsidising production instead of consumption.
“The time has come, therefore, to retire the false comforts and illusory benefits of wasteful expenditure and counterproductive subsidies on consumption by which we dug ourselves deeper into the hole of avoidable debt.
The new direction may not be easy, but it is ethical, responsible, prudent and, most importantly, necessary. We have had to make hard decisions and make painful choices because we owe it to Kenyans to do the right thing and confront facts as they are without flinching or equivocating,” Ruto explained.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Dick head Zakayo William Ruto after rigging and stealing elections assisted by the West Zionist organizations you regreting because you cant find a solution of leadership and blaming the puppet master uhuru for out smarting you and the reasons why Kenyans know deep inside the puppet master uhuru and the puppet Raila Odinga can never disappoint Kenyans especially when they need them most,so what you did after being sworn in 15th 2022 you just grabbed the positivity of Kenyan people squeezed it so hard in you dirty smelling hands to satisfy your ego, thinking that you have the power and making Kenyans to find themselves in this shitholes setuations by inflation of taxes and raising fuel prices with the help of Pigs MPs and Judiciary system people who think about themselves eating like pig,farting and fating like idiots on those executive seats in the government offices without taking to consideration this are tax payer money which common mwananchi and hustlers pay to run the economy of Kenyan government but you took it for granted and the worst of all we know this advices that you get from parliament and judiciary system controlled by lesbian Martha koome by legalizing bogus LGBTQ being bribed by the West Zionist is completely bullshit and garbage,if this government of today was to be ruled by modern harlots streets women first no man would like to marry this kind of women since the signs are there showing she belongs to the streets, secondly she will get pumped and dumped back to back until the the wall heat hard and she can’t have no more and nothing will be left in the government,that’s how Dick head Zakayo William Ruto government is today clueless hopeless mad men and women who think about to day without a clue about the future of tomorrow backwardness is killing this great country.