Friday, November 10, 2023 – President William Ruto has blamed his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, for the current economic crisis affecting the country.

Speaking on Thursday during the State of the Nation address, Ruto accused Uhuru of overborrowing loans, noting that the country lived beyond its means in the last decade.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leader argued that his government had to take necessary and effective sustainable solutions, including subsidising production instead of consumption.

“The time has come, therefore, to retire the false comforts and illusory benefits of wasteful expenditure and counterproductive subsidies on consumption by which we dug ourselves deeper into the hole of avoidable debt.

The new direction may not be easy, but it is ethical, responsible, prudent and, most importantly, necessary. We have had to make hard decisions and make painful choices because we owe it to Kenyans to do the right thing and confront facts as they are without flinching or equivocating,” Ruto explained.

