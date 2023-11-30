Thursday, November 30, 2023 – An African nurse in the UK has lost her job and was deported from the country after she was found guilty of praying for a dying patient.

In a post shared on Twitter, popular doctor, @drolufunmilayo, said it is unethical in the UK for nurses to bring in religion while discharging their duties.

He stated that even if a patient asks a nurse to pray for him or her, it is expected of the nurse to ask the patient to seek a cleric to carry out any religious function on them as it is against the practice of praying for patients.

Olufunmilayo added that he shared the story to forewarn medical practitioners relocating to the UK from praying for patients.