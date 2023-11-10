Thursday, November 9, 2023 – Grammy award winning star, Adele has announced that she is ending her self-imposed alcohol ban after recently confessing she was ‘borderline alcoholic’ during her twenties.

The singer, 35, has been four months sober and admitted that she was worried her tolerance for wine might have diminished badly.

However, she revealed she is planning to open up the second leg of her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with an expensive wine, even though it gives her shocking headaches.

Mum-of-one Adele told fans in Las Vegas;

‘I’m just going to chill. I’m annoyed as well that I’m sick because this is red wine weather,’ she said according to The Sun.

‘I stopped drinking, but obviously now I’m ready to start again because it is my break.’

‘I can’t drink red wine ever when I’m singing because I don’t know about you, but red wine f***s me up. I cannot handle it,’ she added, according to The Sun, revealing that her drink of choice is now half sparkling water and half white wine with ice.

Joking that she was ’35 going on 85’, she addrd: ‘A glass of red wine tips me over the edge. I have the worst hangover, my whole mouth and tongue turns red. I look like a disaster and it just gets rid of my voice.’

Last month the star who released the song I Drink Wine on her fourth studio album 30 in 2021 – told her fans about her boozing: ‘I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my twenties, but I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine.’