Friday, November 24, 2023 – Weeks after disclosing that she is now married to sports agent, Rich Paul, British singer, Adele has been spotted with a huge ring at the Lakers/ Mavericks game.

Adele and Rich Paul were sitting courtside and she clearly flashed a ring.

Recall that Adele repeatedly referred to herself as Rich Paul’s wife during her residency in Vegas. Once she said she wasn’t “the greatest wife when it comes to football.”

At the Alan Carr comedy show in L.A, it was also alleged that Adele confirmed the rumoured nuptials.