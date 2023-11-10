Friday, November 10, 2023 – Just 6 months after getting married, social media power couple Adam 22 and Lena the Plug are gearing up to welcome a third person into their relationship.

The high-profile couple, who tied the knot in May 2023 after seven years together, have launched a new reality show that will see contestants competing for a chance to have a threesome with the couple.

The husband and wife duo made headlines earlier this week after engaging in a live threesome with “OnlyFans teacher” Brianna Coppage who famously quit her job after she was exposed over her adult content.

Adam, 39, and Lena, 32, are set to release their For the Love of Lena show which will see 10 male competitors vying to climb into bed with them, according to TMZ.

The series, which will be released on Monday, Nov. 13, is set to include competitors such as TikToker Cripmac and pornstar John Legendary.

The threesome resulting from the show will be the first male-male-female escapade the couple have ever indulged in.

Adam 22, who is best known for running popular podcast No Jumper, faced backlash earlier this year after he announced that he had let Lena perform on camera with adult content creator Jason Luv.

Taking to Twitter in July, he wrote: “It’s officially been a week since I let my wife do porn with another guy.

“I felt a little jealous at first but overall it wasn’t that big a deal. She’s watched me sleep with hundreds of girls and it’s never affected our relationship.

“Sleeping with that gentleman has been amazing for both her career and our business.

“Overall, I’m glad we did it and I’m happy to report her vagina has returned to its original size.”

Days later, Lena appeared on Adam’s podcast to discuss the endeavor, and she admitted that having sex with Jason had left her in severe discomfort for “three to four” days.

She said: “I was in a lot of pain for a few days, so having sex [with Adam afterwards] was you know, [he was] a little traumatized by me being like, ‘Ouch, hold on,’” she said.

She added that she didn’t think any permanent damage had been done to her vagina, insisting, “I don’t believe that a vagina stretches from having sex once for 40 minutes with a bigger [penis].”

At the time, Lena claimed that the act improved her romance with her husband, explaining that she and Adam had more sex than ever afterwards because she believed he wanted to “assert his dominance.”

The 32-year-old added that the idea of her husband watching her performances turns her on and that every time she and Adam talk about the scene, it leads to the two of them having sex.

Recently, Lena also teased a sex scene with multiple guys.

Adam also promoted his wife’s sex scene by sharing an image of his wife surrounded by five different men, writing, “It’s time,” alongside a devil emoji.