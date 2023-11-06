Monday, November 6, 2023 – Yvonne Orji has revealed that she is still a virgin at 39.

The actress/ comedian revealed this during an interview with Chelsea Handler.

Chelsea asked her if she is still a virgin and she replied, “I am.”

She added that people should pray for the man she eventually has sex with because there is a “lot of pent-up energy” in her.

Yvonne has been vocal about her virginity since 2017 when she was 33.

She said at the time that she will remain a virgin until marriage.

Watch her speak below.