Saturday, November 25, 2023 – Actress Nuella Njubigbo is expecting another child after her divorce from movie producer Tchidi Chikere.

The actress announced the good news via Instagram.

This comes months after it was alleged that she remarried and photos of her in a white dress with a man in a suit emerged.

Nuella got married to Tchidi in 2014, after his divorce from his first wife, and their union produced a daughter before they split.