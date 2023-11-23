Thursday, November 23, 2023 – Mexican actress, Melissa Barrera has reportedly been fired from Scream VII over a series of social media posts in the wake of the Israel-Hamas War.

In one social media post, the 33-year-old Mexican actress, who joined the iconic slasher franchise in 2022, wrote: “Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp.

“Cornering everyone together, with nowhere to go, no electricity no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.”

In another post, Barrera said: “As we all wake up to what is (and has been) happening in Gaza and see it for what it is, it is very important to also understand: Just like all Palestinians are NOT Hamas, All Jewish people are NOT the Israeli Govt.

“Do not blame, or hate on, a whole group of people because of what some are doing,” the actor added. “I stand with all those caught in the crossfire. I pray for freedom and peace for you and your families.”

Sources confirmed to Deadline on Tuesday, November 21, that Barrera has been dropped from Spyglass Media’s forthcoming sequel over the posts, which have been perceived as anti Semitic.

The insider suggests that Barrera was fired over one post in particular that “floated an antisemitic trope that Jews control the media”. She wrote in an Instagram Story: “Western media only shows the [Israeli] side. Why do they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself.”

When approached for comment, a Spyglass spokesperson said: “Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

The news comes as it was reported that Susan Sarandon had been dropped by her talent agency UTA for comments she made at a pro-Palestine rally in New York City on 17 November.

“There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence,” the Thelma and Louise actor, 77, reportedly said.