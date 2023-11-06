Monday, November 6, 2023 – American actor, Jon Voight has slammed his famous daughter Angelina Jolie for her anti-Israel posts, branding them ‘lies’ and saying ‘the Israeli army must protect thy soil.’

Jolie recently strongly condemned the Israeli Defense Force’s response to the October 7 Hamas terror attacks that killed 1,400 people, the majority of whom were civilians.

Jolie, formerly a special envoy of the UN High Commission for Refugees, accused Israel of ‘deliberately bombing children, women, families, deprived of food, medicine and humanitarian aid’ in violation of the international law.

In response, Voight said he was ‘disappointed’ that his daughter does not understand that Hamas’ objective ‘is to annihilate the land of the Jews.’

Voight, 84, said: ‘I am very disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God’s honor, God’s truths.’

‘This is about destroying the history of God’s land, the Holy Land, the land of the Jews, This is justice for God’s children of the holy land,’ Voight continued.

‘The Israeli army must protect thy soil, thy people. This is war. It’s not going to be what the left thinks, it can’t be civil now.

‘Israel was attacked by inhuman terror on innocent babies, mothers, fathers, grandparents,’ Voight noted. ‘You fools call Israel the problem, you should look at yourself and ask who am I? What am I? And ask God if am I learning the truth, or am I being lied to and following everyone else? The ones who understand truth see the lie.’

‘These animals want to wipe out Jews, Christians,’ he went on. ‘They see that the Palestinians have not been neglected of finance. They have been given huge infusions of money, that they didn’t share with the people. They made weapons instead, for their rage.

‘The people of Israel care for people. They love and cherish. Something these animals don’t understand. Justice will prevail.’

Voight called for Jolie to reassess her opinion on Israel’s role in the war: ‘Hamas and this deceit of their ruling is destroying their own people,’ he added.

He also hailed the ‘great heroism’ of Jewish people in the face of a series of tragedies throughout history, from the Holocaust to the recent ‘Hamas Holocaust.’

Voight is one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation, and he won the Academy Award in 1978 for his Jane Fonda collaboration Coming Home, while he was also nominated three other times.