Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – American actor, Brad Pitt’s son Pax called his father a ‘world-class a**hole’ who makes his four youngest children ‘tremble in fear’ in an explosive Instagram rant posted for Father’s Day in 2020.

‘You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell,’ Pax wrote.

‘You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want,’ he added., ‘but the truth will come to light someday.

Afere Pitt, 59, and Jolie, 48, split in 2016, the children stayed with their mother amid reports of an altercation aboard a private jet between eldest son Maddox and his father.

It has now been revealed that the relationship between Pax and Pitt is also troubled with the 19-year-old accusing his dad of making his life ‘hell’ in a social media rant.

Pax made the post to the stories section of his private Instagram account when he was 16. He accompanied it with a photo of Brad receiving an Oscar for best-supporting actor for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood four months earlier.

A source has confirmed to Mail Online that the private account does belong to Pax.

‘It’s the account he uses for friends – friends from school mostly. He never says much about his parents, keeps himself to himself, so that was unusual.’

In his post, Pax called his adoptive father ‘a world class asshole’ adding: ‘You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.

‘You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence.

‘You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you’re incapable of doing so.’

Jolie and Pitt met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2005 while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston. They insisted at the time that there was no infidelity but after a picture emerged of them on a beach in Kenya with Maddox, Aniston filed for divorce.

Sadly, their fairytale romance fell apart in 2016 and the couple have been embroiled in acrimonious battles ever since.

Their divorce was finalized in 2019, and although Jolie initially had full custody of the children, an agreement was thrashed out in 2021 that allowed Pitt to have them 50 per cent of the time.