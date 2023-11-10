Friday, November 10, 2023 – Actor Sarunas Jackson has reacted after actress-singer Keke Palmer filed a restraining order against his brother, her former boyfriend Darius Jackson, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse.

Simultaneously, Keke also requested sole legal and physical custody of their eight-month-old son Leodis.

Still shots of CCTV footage appear to show Darius attacking Keke Palmer.

In the wake of Keke Palmer’s allegations, Darius Jackson’s brother, Sarunas Jackson took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a tweet which he has now deleted.

He wrote: “The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have ever encountered in my entire life…Abuses almost everyone…Y’all will see.”

It is not clear if he was referring to his brother Darius or to Keke but Darius retweeted the post, so, most likely, it was aimed at Keke.

He has now deleted the post.