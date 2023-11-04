Saturday, November 4, 2023 – Actor Russell Brand has been sued over an alleged sexual assault on ‘Arthur’ movie set.

Brand is being sued by an actress who claims he made her time on the set of the movie “Arthur” a living hell. According to the actress, he exposed his pen!s to her and then sexually assaulted her in a bathroom on the same day.

In documents obtained by TMZ, the lady claimed she was on set in July 2010 when Russell exposed his pen!s to her “in full view of the cast and crew” of the Warner Bros. movie.

Russell’s accuser, who is suing as a Jane Doe, claims that prior to the alleged assault he “appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set.” She alleged that Russell followed her into a bathroom later that same day where he sexually assaulted her while “a member of the production crew guarded the door from the outside.”

She claims she still suffers extreme fear, shame and embarrassment as a result of the alleged incident.

The woman claims she was hired to work on the movie for three days, but after the alleged assault happened on the first day, she was not brought back for the second or third day and was only paid for one day of work.

The woman added that she is terrified of becoming blacklisted in Hollywood if her name is associated with a sexual assault lawsuit against a big-name celebrity and she also fears retaliation from RB’s loyal following.

Russell has already been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 4 other women and he’s under criminal investigation in the United Kingdom. He has maintained his innocence, vehemently denying the allegations and insisting all of the sexual relationships he’s been in have been consensual.