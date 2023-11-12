Sunday, November 12, 2023 – Actor Chukwunekwu Okweye popularly known as ‘Jack Neko’ has married his heartthrob, Favour Obieze.

The traditional wedding was held in the bride’s compound on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The actor said he met his wife while at a friend’s church from where their love blossomed after about a year, leading to their marriage.

More photos below

