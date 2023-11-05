Sunday, November 5, 2023 – Hollywood star, Michael J. Fox has opened up on the medical issues he had days ago.

In a recent Town & Country interview, he revealed the astonishing story of a limb he almost lost. He said “My hand got infected and then I almost lost it. It was a tsunami of misfortune.”

The hand issue is just one of the problems he’s faced. He said he’s broken two arms, a shoulder, his orbital/cheekbone, and one of his hands. He also had surgery for a spinal tumor.

Fox added;

“One day I’ll run out of gas … Certainly, if I were to pass away tomorrow, it would be premature, but it wouldn’t be unheard of. And so, no, I don’t fear that.”

Fox has been battling Parkinson’s since 1991.