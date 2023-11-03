Friday, November 3, 2023 – Close friends of actor Matthew Perry have launched a foundation in his name to help those struggling with addiction.

The Amercian-Canadian actor, who shot to fame as Chandler Bing in ‘Friends’, was found dead at his house in Los Angeles last week after apparently drowning.

Perry, who died at the age of 54, had talked openly for years about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, estimating that his rehab costs had totaled $9 million.

The organization also cited a quote from Perry on their website, in his hope that he would be remembered for helping others struggling with addiction.

The quote reads: ‘When I die, I don’t want ‘Friends’ to be the first thing that’s mentioned – I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned.

‘And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that. Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.’

Investigations into Perry’s death are still ongoing, however, officials have said there are no indications foul play was a factor.

He is believed to have drowned, although an official cause of death has not been announced.

First responders on the scene revealed that when Perry was found by his assistant, he was found underwater before she lifted his head up in a desperate attempt to get him some air.

By the time the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at his Pacific Palisades home, the actor was already dead, it was later determined.

A 15-second dispatch call emerged earlier this week revealing the moment his assistant called 911 to report a possible cardiac arrest.

Perry had been open about his past struggles with alcohol and substance abuse, but said in recent interviews he was clean and sober.

He wrote in his memoir that he had spent $9 million trying to get sober, had been to 6,000 AA meetings, rehab 15 times, and been in detox 65 times.

He said he overcame addiction in 2021 and was believed to be leading a healthier lifestyle.