Friday, November 24, 2023 – Canadian actor, Joshua Jackson and his ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith have agreed to joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter Juno Rose Diana following their shock divorce.

According to The Blast, the Fatal Attraction star, 45, responded in legal docs to last month’s divorce filing from the model-actress, 37, agreeing with his estranged spouse that they share ‘irreconcilable differences.’

The Dawson Creek alum said that he was also in accord with Turner-Smith, who’s been seen in films such as Queen & Slim, The Independent, and White Noise, on directly following the terms of prenuptial agreement they made prior to their marriage.

Turner-Smith’s divorce filing shocked the Hollywood community, as the relationship came to an end after almost four years of marriage.

The couple started dating in 2018, two years after he split from Diane Kruger and they tied the knot in August 2019.

Jackson and Turner-Smith welcomed daughter Juno Rose Diana in April 2020.

Turner-Smith filed for divorce last month, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for the split.

The Vancouver-born actor, who has appeared in movies such as Cruel Intentions, Gossip, and One Week, said that he differed with Turner-Smith on their stated separation date.

Turner-Smith, who has appeared on TV shows including Sex Education, The Last Ship, and Jett, had listed September 13, 2023, in legal docs as the day they split.

Jackson said it actually occurred on September 30, 2023. The difference in dates is not expected to make any impact on the progress of the ongoing divorce case.

Turner-Smith, citing privacy concerns, has requested a private judge oversee their settlement, the outlet reported. Celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser is representing her in the divorce.

In September 2022 the pair sparked split rumors after they unfollowed each other on social media after previously sharing multiple posts indicating the marriage was going fine.

Both stars have been seen publicly in the wake of their split going public: Turner-Smith was seen at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on November 15, as well as the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala on November 4.

Jackson was seen at a Todd’s Winter ’23 Collection event in West Hollywood, California on November 11 since the split.