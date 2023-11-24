Friday, November 24, 2023 – American actor, Jamie Foxx has denied sexual assault allegations after the star was sued over an alleged 2015 incident.

In a new lawsuit, the 55-year-old Oscar winner was accused of placing ‘both hands’ on a woman’s waist, before proceeding to move them ‘under her top.’

The plaintiff, identified only as ‘Jane Doe,’ claimed he ‘started rubbing her breasts’ after he ‘pulled her by the arm to the back area of the rooftop’ at Catch NYC & Roof.

She further claimed the ‘intoxicated’ star told her ‘she looked like Gabrielle Union’ and touched her in her intimate areas.

A spokesperson for Foxx denied the allegations in a statement to DailyMail.com, saying: ‘The alleged incident never happened. In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn.

‘That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable today than they were then.

‘We are confident they will be dismissed again. And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action.’

In her lawsuit, the plaintiff alleges the incident occurred, around 1 a.m., a few hours after she and a friend were seated at a table away from him at the celebrity hotspot.

According to the lawsuit, ‘the plaintiff’s friend asked Foxx if he’d take a photo with her and the plaintiff’ and he allegedly replied: ‘Sure, baby anything for you.’

She claims he ‘seemed intoxicated at the time’ and told her that ‘she looked like Gabrielle Union.’

Additionally, the plaintiff claimed he told her: ‘Wow, you have that supermodel body’ and that she smelled ‘so good.’

After he allegedly got physical with her, the plaintiff said she ‘attempted to step away and noticed a security guard and others who saw what had happened’ but says they ‘chose to walk away.’

The plaintiff says things escalated quickly and alleges that he ‘slid his hand into her pants and put his fingers on and in her vagina and anus.’

Once her friend saw what allegedly occurred, the plaintiff said her pal rushed over and ‘Jamie stopped touching her.’

The plaintiff claims to have sought medical treatment and suffered pain as well as emotional distress ‘as a result of the ‘sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery.’

She is suing Foxx and Catch as well as its employees for compensation and punitive damages.

The suit is filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which opened a one-year revival window to file sexual abuse claims that would otherwise be barred by the statute of limitations.

The deadline to file such claims ends on Thursday.

At the time of the alleged incident, he was in a relationship with actress Katie Holmes, who he split from after six years of dating in May 2019.

He was previously accused of sexual misconduct after a woman claimed he ‘slapped’ her ‘with his penis’ in 2002.

In 2018, the Las Vegas police confirmed to People that a ‘female victim came to the LVMPD and alleged that a sexual assault occurred in the Las Vegas area in 2002’ and Foxx was named ‘as the suspect.’

At the time, Foxx’s lawyer issued a statement to the outlet denying the claims.

‘Jamie Foxx emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred, and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him,’ Foxx’s attorney said.

‘The first time Mr. Foxx became aware of this woman’s absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred sixteen years ago was when TMZ contacted his representatives today about this story.’

The lawyer added, ‘The alleged incident was not reported to law enforcement in 2002, or at any other time in the last sixteen years until last Friday because the incident never happened. We consider it to be extraordinarily reckless for any publication to publish this bogus story.’

The allegations come seven months after he suffered an unspecified medical emergency in April, which left him hospitalized for months.