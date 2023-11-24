Friday, November 24, 2023 – Canadian-American actor, Eric McCormack’s wife, Janet Holden, has filed for divorce after more than 26 years of marriage.

The 60-year-old actor’s estranged spouse filed the paperwork at a courthouse on Wednesday, November 22, as per TMZ, citing ‘irreconcilable differences.’

The Hollywood director, who wed McCormack in 1997 did not list a date of separation.

Janet is seeking spousal support and reportedly wants to ‘end the court’s ability to award Eric spousal support’ as per the publication.

The Canadian actor, known for his role as Will Truman on the hit NBC sitcom and Janet share one child together, 21-year-old son Finnigan Holden McCormack.

It’s unclear if McCormack and Holden have a prenuptial agreement in place.

The pair were seen together this year on July 24, while attending the opening night after party for The Cottage on Broadway in New York City, where they posed for a loved-up snap together.

They also attended the 31st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party, held at West Hollywood Park in March.

The duo first met in 1994 on the set of the Lonesome Dove TV show in Canada, on which he starred and she was an assistant director.

‘I met my wife, Janet, in 1994 on the set of a TV series. She was the assistant director. I was just coming out of a relationship, and not to be trusted. I’d been dating actresses but Janet was different. She wore jeans, drove a pick-up truck,’ he told The Guardian about the start of their romance in 2007.

‘There was a little bit of mystery and danger, which was fun,’ Holden previously told People.

The pair tied the knot on August 3, 1997, and welcomed Finnigan on July 1, 2002.

Five months after they said ‘I do’ McCormack landed the part of his iconic TV character on Will & Grace.