

Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>

Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Fresh Prince actor, Duane Martin has been pictured for the first time since an allegation was made that he had anal sex with fellow actor Will Smith.

Will Smith has since denied the allegation and is planning to sue his former assistant, Brother Bilaal, who made the bombshell revelation during an explosive interview with controversial blogger, Tasha K.

Martin, 58, was seen carrying a large load of his dirty laundry while in Westlake Village on Wednesday.

The entertainer sported a grey athletic top, navy shorts, and blue sports leggings underneath, as he carried his clothes. He completed his look with grey sneakers and black socks.

It comes after Smith, 55, denied claims he was once caught having sex with Martin, branding the accusation ‘unequivocally false’. Meanwhile, Martin doesn’t intend on publicly speaking out against the allegations, according to insiders.

The actor will not dignify the rumors with a response, sources told TMZ.