Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – American actor, Duane Martin won’t be responding to the allegation that he had anal sex with Will Smith.

Brother Bilaal, a former assistant to Will Smith alleged in a bombshell interview with controversial blogger, Tasha K, that he walked in on the actor having anal sex with fellow actor Duane Martin.

Shortly after, Will Smith, 55, put out a statement to deny having sex with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor Duane Martin, 58.

A spokesperson for Will Smith told TMZ the story was “completely fabricated” while a source told the outlet that Smith is “considering taking legal action.”

Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett also confirmed that her husband Will Smith is suing a party who is claiming that he had sex with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Duane Martin.

Meanwhile, sources familiar with the situation have told TMZ that Duane has no plans to publicly respond to the claim and that the allegations are so ridiculous.