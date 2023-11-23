Thursday, November 23, 2023 – American actor, Brad Pitt reportedly finds it ‘depressing that his adopted son branded him a ‘world-class asshole’ and ‘fucking awful human’ in an explosive Instagram post.

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, called his father a ‘terrible and despicable person’ who makes his four youngest children ‘tremble in fear’ in a post he shared on Instagram for Father’s Day in 2020.

Pax made the post to the stories section of his private Instagram account when he was 16, alleging that life with the Hollywood star was ‘constant hell.’

Now, sources close to Pitt claimed that the 59-year-old finds it ‘depressing to see this dragged up’.

The insider told The Sun: ‘It’s frustrating to see Brad being painted as some kind of ”bad person” when it’s far from the truth.’ The source added that Pitt has ‘great respect’ for each one of his children and says it ‘speaks volumes’ that he ‘chooses to keep a dignified silence’ about the situation.

Angelina Jolie adopted Pax from an orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in 2007. He was three years old and had been dumped as a newborn by his heroin-addicted biological mother.

Pitt, Jolie’s then-husband, formally adopted him the following year.

After Pitt and Jolie split in 2016, the children stayed with their mother amid reports of an altercation aboard a private jet between eldest son Maddox and his father.

A source this week confirmed that the private account does belong to Pax. ‘It’s the account he uses for friends – friends from school mostly. He never says much about his parents, keeps himself to himself, so that was unusual.’