Friday, November 24, 2023 – Actor, Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon reportedly have no plans to tie the knot anytime soon, a source close to the couple disclosed this to Mail Online.

The insider also revealed that the pair who first sparked dating rumors last November at a Bono concert in LA, are keen to mark their upcoming birthdays with a joint bash this holiday season.

The Hollywood star will celebrate turning 60 on December 18, just one day before his jewelry designer girlfriend turns 31.

‘A joint birthday, Christmas, New Year’s type celebration is in the works,’ a source told DailyMail.com exclusively. ‘And also, since Brad is turning 60, something might be brewing for that.’

The pair first sparked dating rumors last November when they were spotted looking cozy at a Bono concert in Los Angeles.

But despite their evident attraction for one another, neither party is said to be in a rush to get married or have children, with Brad said to be ‘gun shy’ to say ‘I do’ for a third time.

‘Brad is happy and in love with his girlfriend, Ines, but any sign of engagement or getting married or eloping is not in the near future,’ the insider continued.

‘Brad isn’t gun shy to get married again, it just is not anything on the mind of both of them.

‘No one is pressuring anyone to move fast, no thoughts of having kids or anything like that is happening, they are perfectly happy with each other and love how everything is simple, fun and exciting and always seems new.

‘Brad has no worries when he is with Ines, they just seem to work and are a fun couple.’

The pair looked loved up at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles last month, with Brad and Ines barely leaving one another’s sides, according to People.

‘They were super loving. Laughing and joking with everyone around them,’ a source told the publication. ‘They seemed to be having a good time.’

The couple have put on several loved-up displays since first being pictured together last year.

In December they hung out on Brad’s 59th birthday and later saw in the New Year together while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas.

In August, Ines was spotted wearing a B pendant necklace in an apparent show of affection for her man, who now reportedly introduces her as his ‘girlfriend.’

Their romance came just two months after Ines announced her split from Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley. The pair had been married for three years. He filed for divorce in February.

It also came amidst Brad’s bitter legal battle with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, over their French vineyard.

The actor sued the actress for selling her stake in Château Miraval in 2021, accusing her of staging a ‘hostile takeover’ of the business.

They allegedly had a verbal agreement that they would not sell without the other’s consent.

A source previously claimed to Us Weekly that Brad’s legal woes had strengthened his ‘connection’ with Ines.

‘It’s widely known that Brad is dealing with a lot of legal drama but Ines’ feelings for him haven’t wavered whatsoever,’ an insider told the publication in July.

‘If anything, it’s only made their connection stronger in a lot of ways because they’re very open and honest when it comes to communication about their lives, whether it be the good or bad times’.

Angelina and Brad, once known as ‘Brangelina’ met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2005 while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston. They married in 2014 before their acrimonious split two years later.

They are parents to Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.