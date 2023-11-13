Monday, November 13, 2023 – A man called Osasu has said that a woman who is happy to stay home, cook and clean for her husband is better that the one who chases her career.

“A woman who wants to cook & clean for you has more to offer you than the one who chases her career.

The stress women receive from chasing a career is turning her more masculine.

A woman that is happy at home cleaning and cooking, making art, and taking care of a family is in high demand these days. If she brings you peace, Supports you, nurtures you, and loves you.

You should keep her.

The one chasing her career will always keep her “options” open due to the influx of male interactive traffic.

Understand to Prosper,” he wrote on Saturday, November 11.