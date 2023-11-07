Tuesday, November 6, 2023 – A youthful city businesslady has announced the closure of her business due to tough economic times.

Njoki, the founder of Wanjoki’s Sports Hub, a popular sports gear store in Nairobi, posted a statement on social media saying that she will be operating online services instead.

Njoki, who was once a staunch supporter of President William Ruto, has now become a victim of his failed economic policies.

Ruto has betrayed his supporters by executing the same poor economic policies that he criticized his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta for making.

He is increasing taxes, borrowing more, and has failed to curb corruption and inflation.

As a result, many young entrepreneurs like Njoki have been forced to shut down their businesses or operate online.

